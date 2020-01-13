Cold weather envelops northern Taiwan Monday

TAIPEI (CNA) — The weather turned cold and rainy in northern Taiwan on Monday, particularly in Taipei and Yilan, with the arrival of a cold air mass, while snow fell in parts of the country above elevations of 3,000 meters, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The bureau forecast lows of 13-15 degrees Celsius in Yilan and areas north of central Taiwan on Monday due to the cold air mass, with daytime highs of 17-19 degrees in northern Taiwan and 22-24 degrees in the rest of the country.

In the afternoon, heavy rain is likely in Keelung and the north coast areas of New Taipei, while gusty northeasterly winds are expected in coastal areas north of Tainan, the CWB said.

Coastal areas in the northeastern and eastern parts of the country will see high waves, according to the bureau.

Meanwhile, 10 centimeters of snow fell on the 3,402-meter Hehuanshan in Nantou Country in the early hours of Monday as the temperature dropped to around minus 2 degrees, the bureau said, noting that it was the largest amount of snowfall on Hehuanshan this winter.

Sleet also fell on Hehuanshan between 7:05 a.m. and 7:18 a.m. but was expected to stop later in the day, the CWB said.