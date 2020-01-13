CAL, EVA flights canceled due to volcanic eruption in Philippines

TAIPEI (CNA) — Taiwan’s two biggest carriers, China Airlines (CAL) and EVA Airways (EVA), canceled their flights between Taoyuan and Manila on Monday due to the eruption of a volcano near the Philippine capital that has caused temporary closure of Manila’s international airport.

The canceled CAL flights were CI701, CI702, CI703 and CI704, while EVA’s were BR271, BR262 and BR272.

According to foreign news wires, the Taal volcano spewed an ash plume one kilometer above the crater on Sunday and began emitting lava Monday, which has led to the evacuation of tens of thousands of people.

Meanwhile, there are no Taiwanese tour groups in the area, and apart from the EVA and CAL fight cancelations, no other travel disruptions are expected this week, according Taiwan’s Tourism Bureau.