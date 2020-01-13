The list of nominees for the 92nd Academy Awards

The list of nominees for the 92nd Academy Awards:

Best picture: “Ford v. Ferrari;” “The Irishman;” “Jojo Rabbit;” “Joker;” “Little Women;” “Marriage Story;” “1917;”; Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood;” “Parasite.”

Best director: Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite;” Sam Mendes, “1917;” Todd Phillips, “Joker;” Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman;” Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Best actor: Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory;” Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood;” Adam Driver, “Marriage Story;” Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker;” Jonathan Pryce “The Two Popes”

Best actress: Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet;” Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story;” Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women;” Charlize Theron, “Bombshell;” Renée Zellweger, “Judy”

Best supporting actor: Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”; Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes,”; Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”; Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”; Al Pacino, “The Irishman”.

Best supporting actress: Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”; Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”; Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”; Florence Pugh, “Little Women”; Margot Robbie, “Bombshell.”

Adapted screenplay: “The Irishman,” Steven Zaillian; “Jojo Rabbit,” Taika Waititi; “Joker,” Todd Phillips, Scott Silver; “Just Mercy,” Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Lanham; “Little Women,” Greta Gerwig; “The Two Popes,” Anthony McCarten

Original screenplay: “Knives Out,” Rian Johnson; “Marriage Story,” Noah Baumbach; “1917,” Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns; “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood,” Quentin Tarantino; “Parasite,” Bong Joon-ho, Jin Won Han

Original Score: Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Joker;” Alexandre Desplat, “Little Women;” Randy Newman, “Marriage Story;” Thomas Newman, “1917;” John Williams, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”

Costume design: “The Irishman,” “Jojo Rabit, “Joker,” “Little Women,” “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”

Animated short film: “Dcera (Daughter),” “Hair Love,” “Kitbull,” “Memorable,” “Sister,”

Visual effects: “Avengers: Endgame;” “The Irishman;” “The Lion King;” “1917;” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Live Action short film: “Brotherhood,” “Nefta Football Club,” “The Neighbors’ Window,” “Saria,” “A Sister”

Documentary short subject: “In the Absence,” “Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl),” “Life Overtakes Me,” “St. Louis Superman,” “Walk Run Cha-Cha.”

Documentary feature: “American Factory”; “The Cave”; “The Edge of Democracy;” “For Sama;” “Honeyland.”

Original Song: “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” “Rocketman;” “I’m Standing With You,” “Breakthrough;” “Into The Unknown,” “Frozen II;” “Stand Up,” “Harriet;” “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” “Toy Story 4;”

International film: “Corpus Christi,” Poland; “Honeyland,” North Macdeonia; “Les Miserables,” France; “Pain and Glory,” Spain; “Parasite,” South Korea.

Film Editing: “Ford Vs. Ferrari,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “The Irishman,” “Joker,” “Parasite”

Production design: “The Irishman,” “Jojo Rabit,: “1917” “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” “Parasite”

Makeup and hairstyling: “Bombshell,” “Joker,” “Judy,” “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,” “1917”

Sound Editing: “Ford v Ferrari,” Don Sylvester; “Joker,” Alan Robert Murray; “1917,” Oliver Tarney, Rachel Tate; “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood,” Wylie Stateman; “Star Wars: The Rise of SkyWalker,” Matthew Wood, David Acord

