世界級藝術在台北！當代藝術博覽會必看亮點 「台灣之光」成話題｜World-class art on display at ‘Taipei Dangdai Art & Ideas’

【看英文中國郵報學英文】第二屆台北當代藝術博覽會將於1月17日至19日連續三天在台北南港展覽館1館（TaiNEX1)登場。本屆博覽會集結來自台灣以及世界各地共99間畫廊展出，其中23家在台灣擁有永久展覽空間，將展出許多本地新銳藝術家作品。

The second edition of the Taipei Dangdai Art & Ideas runs from Jan. 17 to 19 at Hall 1 of the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center (TaiNEX1). This year’s exhibition features a total of 99 galleries from Taiwan and around the world. Among the exhibitors, 23 local galleries have an indefinite reservation of exhibition space to showcase new local artworks.

當代藝術博覽會共分為五大主題，分別為台灣之光、女力藝術、流行文化、國際名家、裝置藝術。

Artworks featured in the Taipei Dangdai Art & Ideas boast five different themes: Pride of Taiwan, Feminist Art, Pop Culture, International Artists and Installation Art.

畫廊精萃展區展出75間精選各國知名畫廊，且多數畫廊來自亞洲地區。此外，本屆有許多年輕畫廊參展之外，還特別規劃「藝術沙龍展區」，展示價格低於8000美元的作品，吸引更多年輕收藏家。

One of the exhibition areas showcases 75 galleries, with the majority being from Asia. In addition to this year’s “young galleries,” the exhibition includes a “Salon” area, where affordable art can be purchased at around US$8,000 in a bid to attract younger collectors.

反應本屆博覽會主題之一「台灣之光」，台北的亞紀畫廊展出台灣藝術家陳昭宏首次於亞洲曝光的早期油畫作品。陳昭宏80、90年代在紐約紅極一時，被譽為「紐約三劍客」。

With regards to this year’s “Pride of Taiwan” theme, Taiwan artist, Chen Chao-Hong, debuted an oil painting, which was never-before shown in Asia from his earlier years as an artist at the Each Modern Gallery. Chen Chao-Hong was extremely popular in New York during the 80s and 90s, earning him the reputation of being a third of the “New York Musketeers”.

至於國外藝廊，日本藝廊Tomio Koyama Gallery將展出日本藝術家蜷川實花的攝影作品。濃烈的色彩運用是蜷川實花作品的最大特色。

Foreign works include those of Japanese artist Mika Ninagawa’s photography, which can be found in the Tomio Koyama gallery. The use of vibrant colors is one of the most telling and signature features of Ninagawa’s photography.

展會資訊｜Exhibition Info

日期：2020年1月17至19日（貴賓預展為1月16日）

Date: 2020/01/17~2020/01/19 (VIP gallery viewing is on 01/16)

地點：台北南港展覽館一館４樓（台北市南港區經貿二路1號）

Location: Taipei Exhibition Center, Hall 1, 4th Floor (No. 1, Jingmao 2nd Road, Nangang District, Taipei City, 115）

售票資訊：限時優惠門票將於1月13日週一23 : 59 截止發行。購票連結在此。

Tickets: Limited, discount tickets will be sold on Jan. 13 at 23:59, Monday. For more information, click here.