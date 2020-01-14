Kinmen’s Jincheng selected as Taiwan’s classic town

TAIPEI (CNA) — Jincheng Township in the island county of Kinmen has been selected as one of Taiwan’s 30 classic towns for 2020, the county government said Monday.

Jincheng is the second town in Kinmen to have received the designation after Lieyu was selected as a classic town in a poll conducted by Taiwan’s Tourism Bureau in 2019, said Lee Cheng-chih (李誠智), the head of the township.

The poll is part of the Small Town Ramble 2.0 campaign which comprises 20 mountainous communities and 10 small towns with unique cultural and lifestyle characteristics.

Jincheng is home to numerous historic military sites and traditional villages but it also has an abundance of natural resources, Lee said, and it was picked this year mainly because of its traditional and innovative cultural characteristics.

Wildlife conservation elements, for example, were infused into an annual religious festival in the township for the first time last year to celebrate the traditional Chinese deity Cheng Huang, the city guardian.

In addition, an activity to raise public awareness of efforts to conserve the Eurasian otter was highlighted during the festival to make people aware of the crisis facing the species, according to Lee.

He also touted the wide diversity of tourism resources and attractions in Jincheng, such as the mangrove forest around the Wujiang River estuary, picturesque sunsets, and white sand beaches.

The central government will grant the selected 30 small towns at least NT$1 million (US$33,430) in subsidies to promote tourism and improve tourism infrastructure, Lee said, adding that he plans to use the funds to upgrade facilities at tourist sites.

This year marks the 340th year of the Cheng Huang Festival — the largest religious activity in Kinmen — and the Jincheng Township office wants to work with the Wudao City God Temple in the township to seek financial support from the central and county governments to expand the scale of the event.