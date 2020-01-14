Opposition KMT to elect new chairman, Central Standing Committee members in March

TAIPEI (The China Post) — After suffering a stinging defeat in the presidential election, Taiwan’s main opposition, the Kuomintang (KMT), plans to elect a new chairman and members of its Central Standing Committee (中常會) in March, the party said on Tuesday.

According to a press release, KMT Chairman Wu Den-yih (吳敦義) will formally resign at a weekly committee meeting on Wednesday to shoulder responsibility for the failure during the election.

Members of the Central Standing Committee, including Chiang Chi-chen (江啟臣), the only KMT single-member district legislator in Taichung that got reelected, Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) and Shen Chih-hwei (沈智慧) have already followed suit and announced their resignation since Monday.

The KMT headquarters said today that committee members don’t need to make resignation announcements though. “The Committee member’s tenure has already ended last October,” the press release read.

KMT will hold elections for the chairmanship and committee memberships on March 7. Wu and other top-ranking officials are still slated to resign at the committee meeting on Wednesday.

Per the KMT press release, the party should have elected committee members last October, however, the reelection was postponed due to the Jan. 11 election.

According to the KMT party guidelines, any party member who has served as a member of the Central Review Committee (中央評議委員會) or the Central Standing Committee (中常會) and collects signatures from at least three percent of party members with party rights are eligible to enter the chairmanship election.

Follow Mimi Hsin Hsuan Sun on Twitter: https://twitter.com/mimihhsun