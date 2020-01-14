台灣最美巴士:北花線回遊號 融入花蓮山水意象 乘車舒適度大增 | Gorgeous Taipei-Hualien bus service offers world-class design

【看英文中國郵報學英文】隨著蘇花於年初(6)日開通後，台北到花蓮車程省下近一小時。除了搭乘火車，往返台北-花蓮交通又多了一個新選擇！由交通部和經濟部共同成立的公共運輸新品牌「北花線-回遊號」，創新客運內外車體設計，成為「全台最美巴士」。

The first direct bus service between Greater Taipei and Hualien kicked off on Jan. 6, to coincide with the opening of the newly upgraded Suhua Highway that reduces travel time by nearly one hour. “TPE-HUN Shuttle Bus：Hui-yu,” a collaboration of the Ministry of Transportation and Communications and the Ministry of Economic Affairs, has already been nicknamed the most beautiful bus service in Taiwan because of its sleek design.

「回遊」號意指回家，提供24小時服務，由三家客運公司營運，共分為兩條路線，「板橋-花蓮」由首都客運營運，「南港-花蓮」則是由統聯與台北客運營運。單程行車時間約3.5小時，票價落在320至352元之間。

Three intercity bus companies will operate the service under a single brand, “Hui-yu,” which means “migration” in English. The shuttle bus service offers two routes: “Nangang-Hualien” and “Banqiao-Hualien,” with extra services provided on weekends. Travel between the two destinations usually takes 3.5 hours and costs between NT$320 and NT$352 (around US$10.5).

公車美學設計共有四大亮點。車體主視覺以花蓮七星潭的鵝卵石為意象，八顆藍綠色漸層鵝鑾石象徵著蘇花改貫穿的八個隧道，至於顏色則以花蓮的青山綠水為概念設計。

Design highlights include eight pebbles — symbolizing Hualien’s tourist attractions — and a Seven Star Lake — representing the eight tunnels along the newly improved Suhua Highway. Also, the shades of Taiwan’s mountains (green) and sea (blue) in Hualien are blended into the brand’s logo and exterior design.

此外，客運內部設計也別有巧思。內裝以白色為主體，座椅採用白色PU材質，電視音響等等也都以淺色皮料包覆，展現顏色、材質的一致性。此外，立體剪裁式拉簾解決了清潔收納問題。簡約、大方設計讓乘客能放鬆享受窗外美景。

In addition to the exterior, the interior space, which is mostly white, including the ceiling and PU material for the seats, showcases the simple beauty of Taiwan. Meanwhile, the TV, speakers and A/C vents are covered with light-colored leather while the window drapes are used to avoid complicated patterns and improve the cleanliness of the interior.

除了簡約設計外，乘車舒適度的提升也是設計一大亮點。依人體工學設計的寬敞座椅和藍色鵝卵石造型的可調式車椅枕，讓長途車程不再成為乘客的夢魘。

On top of that, the designers used spacious seats and blue pebble-shaped adjustable headrests to increase the passengers’ comforts over the long journey.

最後，車上資訊不僅提供雙語標示，友善國際旅客，每條資訊依顏色區分其緊急、重要程度，讓資訊更加完善清楚，更加國際化。

Last but not least, the design team used subtraction design to integrate the signage system and adopted a color scheme denoting the level of urgency and importance. Furthermore, all signs are bilingual and include icons, creating a friendly experience for foreign passengers.

乘車資訊 | Information

路線1：南港-花蓮 | Route 1 Nangang-Hualien

統聯客運1663路線乘車地點：南港轉運站西站 | United Bus Route 1663 pick-up location: Nangang Bus Station (West)

營運時間：5:45 – 22:45（尖峰時間每20-30分鐘一班 / 離峰時間每30-60分鐘一班）｜Operation time: 5:45 a.m. -10:45 p.m. (The shuttle bus will run every 20-30 minutes during rushing hours / 30-60 minutes during off-peak hours)

詳細班表請看：統聯客運 | Timetable: United Bus

票價：全票320元 / 半票205元 | Fare: Regular ticket NT$320 / Half price ticket NT$205

台北客運1071路線乘車地點：南港轉運站西站 | Taipei Bus Co., Ltd. Route1071 pick-up location: Nangang Bus Station (West)

營運時間：6:00-17:00 | Operation time: 6 a.m. – 5 p.m.

詳細班表請看：台北客運 | Timetable: Taipei Bus

票價：全票320元 / 半票205元 | Fare: Regular ticket: NT$320 / Half price ticket NT$205

路線2：板橋-花蓮 | Route 2 Banqiao-Hualien

首都客運1580路線乘車地點：板橋客運站 | Capital Bus Route 1580 pick-up location: Banqiao Bus station

營運時間：5:00-16:30 | Operation time: 5 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

詳細班表請看：首都客運 | Timetable: Capital Bus

票價：全票352元 / 半票225元 | Fare: Regular ticket NT$352 / Half price ticket NT$205