Dual-venue Taipei Lantern Festival to be held Feb. 8-16

TAIPEI (CNA) — The 2020 Taipei Lantern Festival scheduled for Feb. 8-16 will take place at two venues in eastern and western areas of the city for the first time, deputy Mayor Tsai Ping-kun (蔡炳坤) said Tuesday.

This year, the festival titled “Together We Glow,” will be staged in Ximending, Wanhua District, one of the city’s oldest commercial areas in western Taipei, and Nanxing Park, Nangang District in the east.

The lantern installation in Ximending will be a 9-meter tall white cat with a small rat, the Chinese zodiac animal for the year, above it, while the centerpiece in Nangang will be an eye-catching light installation featuring a 9m-wide motorcycle, Tsai said.

The festival will highlight the local characteristics of eastern and western Taipei, demonstrating the city’s vitality through two very different celebrations, according to Tsai.