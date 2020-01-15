日月潭最新熱門打卡亮點 在繡眼畫眉的巢裡拍照｜Nesting Plan: Nest-like artwork lights up Sun Moon Lake

【看英文中國郵報學英文】位於南投魚池鄉的日月潭以其特殊的湖光山色景緻聞名，是國家級風景特定區，也是台灣原住民邵族的聚落中心。到了日月潭除了經典必踩景點，例如向山遊客中心、水社碼頭、文武廟、伊達邵部落之外，現在又多了一個最新最夯，絕不能錯過的臨湖打卡裝置藝術 一 築巢計畫，繡眼畫眉。

Located in Yuchi Township, Nantou County, Sun Moon Lake is a National Scenic Areas but also home to the Tao tribe. In addition to well-known tourist sites, such as Xiangshan Visitor Center, Shuishe Pier, Wenwu Temple, and the Ita Thao tribe, there is a new art installation at the Ita Thao Pier — the “Nesting Plan — Grey-Cheeked Fulvetta.”

由台灣藝術家范承宗設計的「築巢計畫，繡眼畫眉」就位於伊達邵遊客中心前的伊達邵碼頭。地景藝術自2019年11月開始展出，遊客可以坐在木頭編織的「巢」內小憩片刻，也可以拍照打卡，背景配上波光粼粼的大片湖水以及藍天白雲，人人都能輕鬆拍出網美級美照。

The installation, created by local artist Feng Cheng-tsung of the Thao tribe, is situated at the Ita Thao Pier, right in front of the Ita Thao Visitor Center. The exhibit, which provides visitors a nest-like place to rest, runs until November 2020. With the scenic lake and blue sky as background, tourists can easily capture some Instagrammable pictures.

築巢計畫整體設計以邵族原住民靈鳥「繡眼畫眉」為底，學習其築巢的流程與方法，從擇枝、聯繫、草葉、花序、軟墊，以台灣杉建立主結構，用彰化產棉繩、白杜鵑樹製作，提供登岸旅客能休息片刻的巢。

Inspired by the Grey-cheeked fulvetta, a scared bird species of Thao, the design of the artwork modeled itself on the birds’ nest-building process. The work was mainly made of the local natural materials, including Taiwania, cotton ropes and white azalea tree, offering those who get off the ship a nest to rest.

范承宗之所以選擇「繡眼畫眉」作為設計雛形，不僅僅因為牠是台灣特有亞種鳥類，同時也是日月潭邵族人眼中的靈鳥，在邵族傳統文化中具有相當代表性。過去人們將繡眼畫眉的叫聲視為吉凶指引，進行要事之前都會仔細聆聽牠的鳴叫。「繡眼畫眉」眼匡周圍有一圈白色，因而得名。

Asked the reasons why Feng modeled on the sacred birds, the artist said that the endemic species of Taiwan is also a religious symbol of Tao people. Grey-cheeked fulvettas named from its grey head with a white eye ring, used to serve as an indication of good fortunes in the Thao tribes. In the past, the Thao people would listen to the birds chirping to decide whether to conduct their rituals.

每當夜幕低垂，「繡眼畫眉」都會點上昏黃燈光，像是指引著旅人的一盞明燈，在暮色靄靄下看起來別有情調，旅客回程途中若還有時間，不妨來朝聖一下，為旅程劃下完美句點！

In the evening, the artwork is light up like a lighthouse, creating a romantic atmosphere. It is recommended to stop by the Ita Thao Pier and visit the one-of-a-kind artwork.

關於築巢計畫，繡眼畫眉 | Information

地點：台灣南投日月潭伊達邵碼頭 | Location: 555, Nantou County, Yuchi Township

開放時間：全天，預計至2020年11月 | Opening: Full day, the exhibit will last until Nov. 2020