台灣燈會小提燈「吉利鼠與美力鼠」亮相　元宵節起免費送 | Cute rat lanterns unveiled for Lantern Festival

【看英文中國郵報學英文】台灣燈會將於 2 月 8 日至 23 日在台中登場，交通部觀光局今（ 13 ）日公布小提燈造型，以農曆生肖鼠為題，採用家喻戶曉的老鼠娶親故事為發想，並命名為吉利鼠與美力鼠，提燈擺動時會彎腰鞠躬，相互拜年。

Taiwan Lantern Festival will run from Feb. 8 to 23 in Taichung, central Taiwan. For the occasion, the Tourism Bureau recently unveiled giveaway handheld lanterns for the young and the young at heart, featuring a rats couple inspired by the well-known Chinese story “A Rat Story.”

觀光局表示，今年小提燈利用雙面印刷方式，呈現鼠新郎「吉利鼠」與鼠新娘「美力鼠」兩個不同造型，在拿到小提燈後，可以自行選擇組裝成新郎或是新娘，並將頸部和腰部設計成可轉動的關節，提燈時上、下拉動時，會彎腰鞠躬，相互拜年，小朋友也可將手伸入小提燈內，當作手偶來玩。

Two types of lanterns are available, a rat bridegroom and a rat bride. The lanterns feature movable joints so that the paper-made cartoon characters can bow as if they were giving New Year’s greetings. More importantly, the lanterns can be used as hand puppets by children.

觀光局指出，台灣燈會將於 2 月 8 日元宵節當日晚間 7 時正式開燈，之後每小時整點展演 1 場主燈秀，小提燈也會在燈區免費發放給民眾。為響應環保節能，建議遊客儘量利用公共運輸，輕鬆賞燈，免卻塞車之苦。

The 2020 Taiwan Lantern Festival in Taichung will kick off at 7 p.m. on Feb. 8, with the main lantern light show scheduled every hour. The rats-themed lanterns will be available free of charge at the three exhibition areas during the festival. You should take public transportation to avoid traffic, the Tourism Bureau said.

觀光局表示，今年預計將發放9.5萬盞小提燈給一般民眾，在2月8日到23日每天下午3點分別在主展區（馬場園區、森林園區）、副展區（文心森林園區）共3個點發送。

Organizers have prepared 95,000 handheld lanterns, distributed by Feb. 8 to Feb. 23 at 3 p.m. at the Houli Horse Ranch, Forest Park Area and Wen-Xin Forest Park, according to the Tourism Bureau.

台灣燈會資訊｜Taiwan Lantern Festival Information

地點：花博園區、后里馬場、文心森林公園｜Location: Houli Horse Ranch, Forest Park Area and Wen-Xin Forest Park

時間：2/8-2/23 | Date: Feb 8-23

票價：免費｜Ticket: Free admission