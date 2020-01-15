Temperatures rebound as cold mass diminishes

TAIPEI (CNA) — Temperatures across Taiwan will rebound Wednesday as a cold air mass weakens, but there will be a greater likelihood of rain in northern coastal areas and the northeastern part of the country, according to the Central Weather Bueau (CWB).

Daytime highs will rise to 20-22 degrees Celsius in northern and northeastern Taiwan and 23-28 degrees in the rest of the country, the CWB said.

The bureau cautioned, however, that lows at night will fall to 11-12 degrees in some areas, to 14-18 degrees in regions north of Tainan and to 16-18 degrees in other parts of the country.

The chances of heavy rain are high in northeastern Taiwan, the northern coast and the Keelung area, and there will be brief and scattered rain in the Greater Taipei area and Hualien and Taitung counties in eastern Taiwan, the CWB said.