Stamkos' shootout goal lifts Lightning over Kings 4-3

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov scored late to force overtime and Steven Stamkos delivered the game-deciding goal in a shootout as the Tampa Bay Lightning rallied for a 4-3 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night.

Brayden Point also beat Kings goalie Jonathan Quick in the shootout, helping the Lightning rebound from a 2-1 loss to New Jersey that stopped Tampa Bay’s franchise record-tying 10-game winning streak on Sunday.

Stamkos and Alex Killorn also scored in regulation for the Lightning, who overcame deficits of 2-0 and 3-2. Kucherov’s 18th goal of the season made it 3-3 with 1:15 remaining in the third period.

Quick stopped 35 of 38 shots for Los Angeles, which took a 3-2 lead when Dustin Brown scored on the power play at 12:00 of the third.

Tampa Bay’s Andrei Vasilevskiy, who blanked the Arizona Coyotes and Philadelphia Flyers in his previous two starts, finished with 38 saves.

The three-time All-Star lost a shutout streak of 150 minutes, 13 seconds on Jeff Carter’s tap in at 4:18 of the opening period. Kyle Clifford’s unassisted goal put the Kings up 2-0 less than seven minutes into the game.

It took the Lightning less than five minutes to get back in it, with Killorn and Stamkos scoring within a span of 1:19 to make it 2-2.

NOTES: Quick was shaken up briefly when a shot off the stick of Stamkos appeared to strike him in the neck. The Kings goalie immediately fell to the ice and play was stopped. … Vasilevskiy has won nine consecutive starts, tied for the second-longest of his career. He also had a nine-game streak from Oct. 9-30, 2017, and won 10 in a row from Feb. 9-March 5, 2019. … The Kings have lost seven straight to the Lightning. The teams meet again in Los Angeles on Jan. 29, with Tampa Bay looking to sweep the two-game season series for the fourth year in a row.

UP NEXT

Kings: At Florida on Thursday night.

Lightning: At Minnesota for the first of two road games leading into bye week.

