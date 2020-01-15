南北故宮年度大展 清明上河圖、翠玉白菜年節起赴南院展出 | NPM announces top national treasures exhibitions in 2020

【看英文中國郵報學英文】接近農曆新年，故宮博物院也公布2020南北院展覽檔期，宗教、人氣國寶、青銅器等特展，橫跨中西文化，此外，《清明上河圖》年節假期將赴故宮南院，讓各地民眾都能一睹國寶風采。

The National Palace Museum (NPM) unveiled some of its 2020 exhibition highlights, including artifacts from both eastern and western religions, exquisite feminine figures, must-see national treasures and antiquities. Another top treasure of the NPM, “Up the River During Qingming,” will also make its debut at the NPM Southern Branch after the Chinese New Year.

故宮南院年節推出「清明上河圖特展」從22日一路到4月26日。首度南下展出書畫名品宋代張擇端《清明易簡圖》及明代仇英《清明上河圖》。展出搭配新媒體作品「古畫動漫－清明上河圖」，讓民眾透過豐富感官體驗，遙想汴京的繁華盛景。

The special exhibition, which will run from Feb. 22 to April 26, will feature two versions of its beloved painting “Up the River During Qingming,” one painted by Zhang Zeduan during the Song dynasty and the other version painted by Qiu Ying during the Ming dynasty, at the NPM Southern Branch. What’s more? The special exhibition also features digital displays of the museum’s paintings to create an immersive experience.

另外，南院也推出「人氣國寶展」（01/22～09/27），展出東漢《玉辟邪》、宋至元《玉鴨》、清代《翠玉白菜》等具有高知名度的超人氣國寶。

In addition, the Southern Branch will exhibit top national treasures from Jan. 22 to Sep. 27, including the “Jade Bixie Auspicious Beast,” from the Eastern Han dynasty, and the “Jade Duck,” from the Song and Yuan dynasties, (960-1368 C.E) and the “Jadeite Cabbage,” from the Qing dynasty (1644-1911).

而今年度器物特展焦點，北院策劃「士拿乎－鼻煙壺特展」，展出故宮質量俱佳的鼻煙壺藏品，展現鼻煙壺的極致工藝。

As for the exhibitions of ancient Chinese antiquities this year, a special exhibition will be organized at Taipei NPM starting in July that will showcase rare snuff bottles, displaying the exquisite traditional art.

「蒙藏4大活佛特展」在故宮南北院輪番登場，聯合展出故宮所藏蒙藏4大活佛相關文物，以及借自蒙古共和國博格達汗冬宮博物館、文化部蒙藏文化中心的藏品，完整呈現蒙藏四大活佛歷史面向，讓觀眾一睹域外藏傳佛教文物典藏單位的代表性藏品。

Last but not least, both the NPM and NPM South Branch will showcase collections of Tibetan and Mongolian Buddhist treasures from museums in Mongolia. The exhibition will be held from Aug. 1 to Nov. 11 at NPM Southern Branch, and Nov. 28 to March 1, 2021 at the NPM in Taipei.

