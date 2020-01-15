台北天空出現「超大彩虹」！上萬人拍照洗版臉書：美翻了 | Full arch rainbow seen across Taipei

【看英文中國郵報學英文】美翻天！今（ 15 ）日下午台北市天空出現超大又完整的美麗彩虹，讓許多網友紛紛拍下上傳臉書、 IG 洗版。天氣風險公司也立即在開直播，介紹今天這個大彩虹出現完整的霓、虹與內虹。

The whimsical pictures of a full arch rainbow sitting across Taipei went viral on Facebook and Instagram on Wednesday afternoon.

今日下午天氣風險公司開起直播介紹，台北市的天空出現難得一見的完整大彩虹，並指出這個彩虹有著完整的結構「霓、虹與內虹」，且持續時間超久。連交通部長林佳龍也在臉書上傳自己開完記者會後，意外瞥見的彩虹。

A live stream video posted by WeatherRisk shows a fully visible arch with a primary and secondary rainbow. Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung also shared some photos of the rainbow he captured after a press conference.

網友看完這個美麗又難得一見的景象紛紛留言，「哇！好幸運」、「有看到一整圈，林森與南京，可以看到整圈」、「現在要看到那麼完整的彩虹很少見」。

In response to the post, many netizens said: “How lucky I am,” another said, “I saw a full arch from Taipei Linsen to Nanjing Street.” Another person said: “It’s rare to see a full arch rainbow.”