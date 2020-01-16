MAC to explain what constitutes treason under Anti-Infiltration Law

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) will provide examples of the types of actions that are subject to questioning under the Anti-Infiltration Law, the agency said on Thursday.

“A cross-department team will provide reference case types as soon as possible,” MAC spokesperson Chiu Chui-cheng (邱垂正) said at a press conference on Thursday, to clarify what constitutes treason under the controversial Anti-Infiltration Law.

Responding to concerns that Taiwanese businesses accepting funds from their Chinese counterparts amounts to bribery, Chiu said that “normal, regular activities” will not be subject under the Anti-Infiltration Law.

Chiu also said that it is not retrospective and that the court has the final say as to whether a particular action is illegal.

Critics Regarding Suppression of Freedom of Speech

The law in question was passed 67 to 0 last December when main opposition Kuomintang (KMT) legislators refused to take part in the vote under protest.

The parliament majority and ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) drew criticism for rushing to pass the law without comprehensive guidelines.

Critics warned that the law being vague on what constitutes as treason could jeopardize freedom of speech and press in the country that prides itself as the bastion of democratic values in Asia.

In an interview with The China Post, senior journalist and editor Lee Chih-te (李志德) said that the people of Taiwan must keep a keen eye on the government to see how it executes the law in the following months to come.

“What if I promised people that I would give them money if they help promote reunification? Does this count as treason?” Lee said, “There is a gray area here that needs clarification.”

Chao-Hwei Huang (黃兆徽), manager of the News Department at Chinese Television System (CTS, 華視) who studied law, said that it can be very dangerous when the government monitors speech.