純潔白花超吸晴　李花綻放美景似雪正當時 | Plum blossom in full bloom in Chiayi Alishan

【看英文中國郵報學英文】還不知道假日要去哪裡踏青嗎？現在這季節正是上山賞花的好時機！若你住在南部，嘉義阿里山區竹崎交力坪、瑞里科仔林附近山區，甚至166線路邊，大朵白色李花綻放，超吸晴的雪白美景，絕對是打卡拍照的最佳聖地。

Are you still thinking about where to go this weekend? Well, it’s the best time to go where flowers blossom! If you live in southern Taiwan, for instance, the plum flowers are blooming in Chiayi County Jiaoliping and Kezilin, near the Alishan National Scenic Area, creating a romantic snow-like scene.

166縣道近70k的「原住民石板烤肉」旁，黃柑李花目前的花況最佳、最美；園主說，黃柑李、蜜李及紅肉李等不同種類的「李花」會輪流綻放，滿開後，花期約只有7到10天，請愛花者務必把握賞花時機。

The best place to enjoy the blooming flowers is also next to a barbecue stand alongside the 166 County Road at 70k. According to the owner of the plum tree farm, the entire blooming period can last from seven to ten days and it’s the best time to enjoy the flower blossom.

園主也請賞花的遊客們，免費入園賞花時，千萬不要拉扯李樹上的花、枝，以免影響未來果實的收成。

Don’t wait any longer! The entrance to the plum farm is free of charge. Still, the owner urges visitors not to tug the flowers and sticks.

地點：嘉義縣166縣道近70K | 603, Chiayi County, Meishan Township, 14號

票價：免費｜Ticket: Free