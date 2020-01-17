KMT members to ponder future of 1992 Consensus

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — Taiwan’s main opposition party will decide whether to drop the controversial 1992 Consensus after hearing from all sides, Acting Secretary-General Tseng Ming-chung (曾銘宗) said on Friday.

The 1992 Consensus is a term coined by the Kuomintang (KMT) after a meeting with their Chinese counterparts under which both sides recognize that there is only one China and acknowledge that the term “China” can have different meanings.

This view is shared by the KMT and the Chinese Communist Party (CPP) which argue that China means the Republic of China (ROC) and the People’s Republic of China (PRC), respectively.

KMT has been struggling to reach a consensus on how to revolutionize the party since the stinging defeat in the presidential election less than a week ago.

Last night, furry broke outside the headquarters when a group of younger party members argued with senior ones, demanding that the party “clear house,” and get rid of the outdated values, including the 1992 Consensus.

Tseng said on Friday that the party will decide whether to drop 1992 Consensus after taking in suggestions and opinions from within the party and from the people.

The party will soon come up with new strategies as to how to move forward and make sure not to let people down, Tseng said.

On Friday, Tseng posted re-election posters for the chairmanship and Central Standing Committee (中常會) at KMT headquarters in Taipei.

Core Party Members Resigned

The move came after the party Chairman Wu Den-yih (吳敦義) among other high-ranking officials resigned on Wednesday.

Members of the Central Standing Committee, including Chiang Chi-chen (江啟臣), the only KMT single-member district legislator in Taichung that got reelected, Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) and Shen Chih-hwei (沈智慧) followed suit and announced their resignation.

KMT will hold elections for the chairmanship and committee memberships on March 7, the party announced in a press release.

Per KMT party guidelines, any party member who has served as a member of the Central Review Committee (中央評議委員會) or the Central Standing Committee (中常會) and collects signatures from at least three percent of party members with party rights are eligible to enter the chairmanship election.