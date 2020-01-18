PHOTO GALLERY: A selection of pictures from the past week

Here’s your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s gallery includes a woman waiting for evacuation from an area near the erupting Taal Volcano in the Philippines; a boy swatting at a swarm of locusts in a Kenya; and a music conga through the streets of Old Havana.

___

This gallery contains photos from the week of Jan. 11-17, 2020.

See the latest AP photo galleries: https://apimagesblog.com

___

Follow AP photographers on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers

Follow AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.comhttp://www.apimages.com/