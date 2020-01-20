星巴克花蓮和平門市 透明屋脊式設計全面採光 成IG打卡夯點｜Starbucks Heping becomes Instagram sensation

【看英文中國郵報學英文】繼2018年亞洲首間貨櫃屋星巴克洄瀾門市，花蓮年初再添一間特色星巴克！蘇花改年初甫開通，沿著蘇花改南下，一出谷風隧道，就能抵達位於花蓮、宜蘭交界處的星巴克「花蓮和平門市」。往返蘇花的旅客開車開累了，不妨到此休憩一下，拍照打卡，來杯咖啡再繼續上路。

Following the opening of the first Starbucks container store in 2018, a newly designed Starbucks store opened earlier this year in a tourist spot in Heping, Xiulin Township, Hualien County. Located at the boundary between Hualien and Yilan, the Starbucks Heping store sits on one of the resting areas of the newly ungraded Suhua Highway which was opened to the public on Jan. 6. There is, therefore, little wonder that the new store has already become an Instagram sensation in Eastern Taiwan.

進駐花蓮縣秀林鄉「台泥開放生態循環工廠–台泥DAKA」的和平門市外觀採用冷色系水泥質感牆面，以及屋脊式柵欄挑高設計，融入整體園區。和平門市以東部翠綠山巒作為背景，加上外觀落地採光玻璃，東部暖陽灑進門市，讓每個駐足旅客都能感受到東部自然風光。

The exterior design features grey cement and high roof ridges, blending well with the colors of the “DAKA,” the newly-opened Taiwan Cement Factory Tourism Destination. With the mountains in the background, the Heping store boasts large french windows that bring natural sunlight into the store.

一踏進門市，內部裝潢帶給旅客像是「回家」的感覺。中間的中島吧台，以呼應建物外觀的屋脊式格柵修飾挑高空間，除呼應花蓮在地的山岸風景，屋頂也代表著家的意象，寓意對過往旅客的溫暖歡迎。

The interior design makes you feel at home too thanks to its “indoor rooftop.” The aforesaid rooftop stands above the coffee barista table at the center of the store, not only reflecting the images of nature in Hualien but also creating a homelike atmosphere.

坐在店內品咖啡之時，一抬頭就能看到透明採光屋頂，在花蓮藍天白雲的大好風情襯托下，更顯明媚。門市內牆面上掛著手繪山與海意象壁畫，呼應和平門市背山面海的獨特風景。

In addition, the interior design features a glass roof so that you can enjoy coffee and bath in the sunlight. It’s worth noticing that the painting hung on the wall displays the unique location of the Heping store, which facing the sea with the landscape of mountains.

星巴克和平門市資訊｜Information

門市地址：97291花蓮縣秀林鄉和平263號 | Address: No.263, Heping Xiulin Township, Hualien County 97291

營業時間：週一~週日 09:00-20:00 | Opening Time: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. from Monday to Sunday