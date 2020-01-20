NTU, Fu Jen ranked favorites among corporate recruiters in Taiwan

TAIPEI (CNA) — When it comes to graduate employability, National Taiwan University (NTU) and Fu Jen Catholic University are the two top public and private institutions that have been ranked as favorites among corporate recruiters in Taiwan, a survey showed Friday.

According to results of the “2020 Corporate Favorite University” survey conducted by 1111 online job bank, the Taipei-based NTU was ranked first, followed by National Cheng Kung University, National Chengchi University, National Tsing Hua University, and National Chiao Tung University.

The poll also listed the top private institutions favored by Taiwanese employers, with Fu Jen Catholic University in New Taipei City taking the top spot.

Meanwhile, the second to fifth place went to Chung Yuan Christian University, Soochow University, Feng Chia University, and Tamkang University, respectively.

Daniel Lee (李大華), head of 1111 job bank’s career development and public relations division, said it is not surprising that NTU has been rated as the top choice among Taiwanese recruiters, as it is the most prestigious comprehensive institution in the country.

As for Fu Jen Catholic University, Lee said the institution is well known for being one of the few local private institutions that has a hospital on campus, and is also one of the largest in terms of the number of colleges that it has.

However, Lee cautioned that while coming from a prestigious school can add some points to one’s resume, roughly 60 percent of those polled felt that the aura will die out quickly after a year.

He added that by then employers would be looking to see whether their new recruits can handle the work stress, and will judge them on their character, including whether they are easy to communicate with.

At the end of the day, it’s not only about having a degree, but about how competent you are on the job, Lee added.

The survey on corporate hiring, conducted between Oct. 16 and Nov. 20 last year, collected valid samples from 1,940 corporate executives and employers based in Taiwan.