星宇A321neo座艙開箱！窄體機首創全躺式商務艙 | Starlux unveils design of narrow-body aircraft cabin

【看英文中國郵報學英文】星宇航空A321neo座艙及機艙設備設計，（17）日首次公開亮相，由BMW集團旗下的Designworks設計團隊領軍，以「家」為概念，結合最新硬體配備打造而成。

Ahead of its first flight slated on Thursday, Starlux Airlines recently unveiled the design of its narrow-body aircraft A321neo cabin design created by Designworks. The subsidiary of BMW has created a homelike aircraft cabin equipped with cutting-edge technologies.

硬體設備規格更刷新多項國內業界窄體機紀錄，如商務艙可180度全平躺，最大伸展長達208公分，全機免費WIFI服務，全艙等皆配置AVOD機上娛樂系統等。

Among other highlights, the business class is fitted with full-flat seats (208 cm in full length) and free inflight Wifi. All sections of the aircraft cabin also offer audio-video on-demand (AVOD) entertainment.

而經濟艙採用新式的超薄椅背增加腿部空間。此外，座位採用皮質頭靠，不用自頸枕也能舒服入睡。經濟艙提供免費文字訊息WIFI服務。

As for the economy class, the newly designed thin seatbacks extend the passengers’ leg rooms. The seats’ headrests are made of leather which makes the flight more comfortable. Free Wifi texting is also available in economy class.

星宇航空A321neo配置兩艙等共188席座位，商務艙8席、經濟艙180席，機艙主色調概念名為「雅仕純茶」（Pure Tea），營造溫潤的優雅氛圍。

Starlux Airlines A321neo boasts eight seats in business class and 180 seats in economy class. The cabin is mainly covered in pure tea color, creating an elegant and warm atmosphere.