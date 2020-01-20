Mercury rises slightly in northern, eastern Taiwan

TAIPEI (CNA) — Temperatures in northern and eastern Taiwan are forecast to rise slightly Monday, with occasional rain expected in the greater Taipei area, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

Amid a diminishing cold mass, the day’s highest temperature in the north as well as Yilan and Hualien counties in eastern Taiwan will be between 18-20 degrees Celsius, while the mercury could climb as high as 24-27 degrees in the rest of the country, the CWB said.

However, the bureau cautioned the public to be vigilant about sharp fluctuations in temperature between night and day across the country. It said the temperature is likely to drop to 12-14 degrees in western and northeastern Taiwan and to 11 degrees in central and southern regions.

In the windward eastern part of the country, there will be brief showers and occasional rain in Taipei and New Taipei in the north, while it will be mostly sunny or cloudy in central and southern Taiwan, the CWB said.