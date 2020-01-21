Ever Rich chairman sends warmth to children, elders ahead of CNY

TAIPEI (The China Post) — In the spirit of celebration during Chinese New year, Founder and Chairman of Ever Rich (昇恆昌), the largest duty-free retailer in Taiwan, Chiang Sung-hua (江松樺) visited underprivileged families in Taoyuan over the weekend.

It has been a tradition in the company for years that employees join Chiang in visiting the under-represented communities and institutions, such as children and elderly care centers before Chinese New Year to offer company and warmth.

This year, in an event, themed “Be A Giver,” members of an elderly care center and a childcare center sent greetings to each other through a video call in hopes that both the givers and the receivers found joy by participating, .

In the early morning of Jan. 18, Chiang set out to visit several underprivileged families in Taoyuan City and tried to understand the needs of each individual household which he later provided for.

Shortly after, Chiang baked and packaged pumpkin cakes with children at the Lohas Preschool (樂活育幼院), a childcare center in Taoyuan.

As part of a Chinese New year tradition, Chiang distributed red envelopes, while urging the kids to study hard and respect their teachers. Later on, Chiang and his team members brought the cakes to the elderly care center.

Chiang is viewed by many as a legendary figure in the industry.

In a society where diplomas are seen as the greatest achievement, he managed to create one of the most successful businesses in Taiwan with only an elementary school certificate in his pocket.

Speaking at the event, Chiang said that he is very grateful for the hard work his employee put in the volunteer events. He hopes that when those who have been helped becomes strong and able, they will lend a hand as well.