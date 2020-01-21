Ex-Taipei mayor promises young recruits if elected KMT chairman

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Kuomintang (KMT) former vice chairman Hau Lung-bin (郝龍斌) announced his run in the party chairmanship on Tuesday morning in a Facebook post, making him the second candidate so far.

The announcement came amid calls for reform from within the party, most vocal of all are younger party members who demand that KMT adjust their stance with China.

Hau Wants New Direction for KMT

In a list of three items, Hau, who was also Taipei mayor from 2006 to 2014, stressed that the party reform needs “a new direction” that is in line with the global situation and domestic public opinion, in particular, he added, with cross-strait relations.

Describing others’ China policy with terms of a criminal offense, Hau said that KMT must lead people away from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)’s “Taiwan independence abduction” and Chinese Communist Party’s (CPP) “unification blackmail”.

“I have always believed that Taiwan will only thrive if KMT thrives,” Hau told reporters on Tuesday morning.

When asked his take on the embattled Lieutenant General Wu Sz-huai (吳斯懷), who was elected legislator through KMT’s party list in the upcoming term, Hau said that “we should stop looking for war criminals and move on.”

Hau to Promote Officials Under 40 Years Old

Hau promised in the post on Tuesday a fixed appropriation for junior-level KMT officials under 40 years old with “basic public support” in the party’s Central Standing Committee.

This came after a comment by Peng Ching-peng (彭錦鵬), a political science professor at National Taiwan University (NTU), that the only way for the main opposition party to get back in the game is to elect a new chairman under 50 years old. Hau is 67 years old.

“Party reform requires generational transition,” Hau wrote in the post.