Currently no confirmed cases of 2019-nCoV in Taiwan: CDC

TAIPEI (The China Post) — A female traveler showing symptoms of the SARS-like virus is under quarantine at a local hospital, Hualien County Health Bureau announced on Tuesday as the country braces for the growing outbreak across the Taiwan Strait.

On Tuesday morning, Hualien County Health Bureau Director-General Chu Chia-hsiang (朱家祥) said that the woman, 39, is a Chinese citizen visiting Taiwan from the city of Wuhan, the origin of the outbreak.

Her fever had broke before she was taken to the Mennonite Christian Hospital, according to Chu. Officials have collected samples per government guidelines to determine if she is infected with the novel coronavirus, dubbed 2019-nCoV by World Health Organization (WHO).

No Confirmed Cases in Taiwan: CDC

“At the moment there are no confirmed 2019-nCoV cases in Taiwan,” the epidemic response command center said in a statement released on Tuesday. The epidemic response command center was established on Monday by Taiwan Centers for Disease Control (CDC,疾管署) in response to the growing spread of the SARS-like virus.

The command center warned that it is illegal to spread unconfirmed information on the outbreak, hoping to avoid unnecessary incitation of fear.

The announcement came after Hsinchu MacKay Memorial Hospital (新竹馬偕醫院) put up a poster at the entrance of its emergency room on Monday, which read “there is a suspected case in the emergency room, please put on face masks when entering.”

In response, CDC Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said that there have been reports of several suspected cases, most of which have been determined negative.

Hsinchu MacKay Memorial Hospital (新竹馬偕醫院) has since taken down the poster.

Those who have traveled to China and shown respiratory symptoms must report to local hospitals, Chuang said. Not complying could result in NT$10,000 to NT$150,000 fine.

Doctors warn citizens to wash their hands frequently, wear face masks when visiting crowded sites, and avoid touching eyes and mouth before cleansing.