Dulan Elementary schoolbag spotted at Paris Fashion Week

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Mr. BuleiShaw, a Taiwanese fashion columnist, captured a picture of a foreigner attending Rick Owens’ Fall/Winter 2020 collection at Paris Fashion Week with the ultimate Taiwan retro bag — Dulan Elementary School’s schoolbag.

The picture immediately went viral online.

In a Facebook post, Mr. BuleiShaw said he felt proud when he saw someone carrying a Dulan Elementary’s schoolbag which perfectly matched his camouflage outfit and brown sweater.

The Dulan Elementary schoolbag was popular ten years ago. In 2009, Christine Chow Ma, the then-first lady, carried a similar mini bag, causing a craze for cute schoolbags.

In response to the post, netizens commented that “traditional Chinese characters are so trendy.” Someone said: “He needs another Jenn Lann Temple’s cap.” Another said: “He needs a pair of blue and white slippers.”