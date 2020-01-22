Starlux unveils new aircraft cabin ahead of inaugural flight

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — Ahead of its inaugural flight slated on Thursday, Starlux Airlines recently unveiled the design of its narrow-body aircraft A321neo cabin design created by Designworks.

The subsidiary of BMW has created a homelike aircraft cabin with shades of gray and brown equipped with cutting-edge technologies.

Among other highlights, the business class is fitted with full-flat seats (208 cm in full length) and free inflight Wifi. All sections of the aircraft cabin also offer audio-video on-demand (AVOD) entertainment.

As for the economy class, the newly designed thin seatbacks extend the passengers’ leg rooms. The seats’ headrests are made of leather which makes the flight more comfortable. Free Wifi texting is also available in economy class.

Starlux Airlines A321neo boasts eight seats in business class and 180 seats in economy class. The cabin is mainly covered in pure tea color, creating an elegant and warm atmosphere.