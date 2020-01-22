Ex-KMT legislator attends WEF, promotes Taiwan tech to the world

TAIPEI (The China Post) — In a post headlined “Davos I’m back again!”, former Kuomintang (KMT) legislator Jason Hsu (許毓仁) announced on Tuesday morning that he was again invited to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

“This is my second time being invited to attend the WEF as an official representative of the Republic of China,” Hsu wrote in a Facebook on Tuesday. In 2019, Hsu attended the forum on behalf of the KMT.

“It is a hard-earned opportunity and a great honor,” he wrote in Tuesday’s post.

Hsu said that he believes that Taiwan’s technology is a great way to break through the country’s current dire situation in diplomacy.

Hsu added in the post that he will discuss with WEF officials this year to have an official representative from Taiwan to attend the forum every year, in an aim to promote Taiwan’s science and technology achievements to the international stage.

Forum to Reimagine Purpose for Companies, Governments

This year’s World Economic Forum Annual Meeting is held Tuesday through Friday, in the Alpine town of Davos.

According to its official website, it is expected to together 3,000 participants from around the world, and “give concrete meaning to ‘stakeholder capitalism’, assist governments and international institutions in tracking progress towards the Paris Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals, and facilitate discussions on technology and trade governance.”

It is viewed as “one of the most creative force for engaging the world’s top leaders in collaborative activities to shape the global, regional and industry agendas,” according to the website.

Professor Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman at the World Economic Forum said that “people are revolting against the economic ‘elites’ they believe have betrayed them, and our efforts to keep global warming limited to 1.5°C are falling dangerously short,” which is why Davos 2020 must develop a manifesto to “reimagine the purpose and scorecards for companies and governments.”

Programs at this year’s forum include “How to save the planet”, “Tech for good” and “Beyond Geopolitics.”