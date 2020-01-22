Exclusive｜Coolest souvenir ever: a Taipei 101 tattoo!

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Perhaps one of the coolest and definitely long-lasting souvenir from Taiwan, French exchange student Tony F. got a tattoo of Taipei 101 just two days before he heads home to Paris!

Tony, 23, studied international business administration at National Taipei University of Technology (國立臺北科技大學) for five months, starting in August 2019.

This is his first tattoo ever, and it took three hours to complete, Tony told The China Post in an exclusive interview.

Prior to his departure, he wanted “something representative of Taipei and Taiwan, yet nothing too mainstream.”

Tattoo artist Ujo at Taipei Tattoo Piercing offered him several ideas, including the shape of Taiwan or Taipei 101 in writing (not the whole building which he ended up getting).

Tony said that he was looking for something more casual and discreet at first, but in the end, he decided that Taipei 101 is the best symbol to remember Taiwan.

Like many who found themselves falling in love with the subtropical island, Tony said that Taiwanese are really kind and polite, also its geographical advantage allowed him to travel extensively in Asia, including Vietnam, Japan, Korea, and the Philippines.