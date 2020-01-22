Spare one life-saving minute: Learn to protect yourself from 2019-nCoV

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan is on the front line of the 2019-nCoV outbreak, still, it is excluded from direct communications with the World Health Organization (WHO) due to political tension with China.

Ahead of the Chinese New Year holiday and the annual migration of local people between northern and southern Taiwan, let’s take just one minute to learn about the SARS-like coronavirus and how to protect yourself and your family with this video produced by the WHO.

The organization is set to convene for an emergency meeting on Wednesday to determine if the outbreak constitutes a public health emergency and what are the next steps to control the spread of the illness.

A press conference is expected to follow.