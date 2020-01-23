暖身暖心加溫感情 歲末年終火鍋歡聚｜Warming, hearty, comforting year-end hot pot gatherings

【看英文中國郵報學英文】每到冬天，火鍋就成為聚餐的首選，不管是中式、日式還是西式鍋物，用熱呼呼的鍋暖和身體，當作自己努力了一年的獎賞，也可與三五好友相約圍爐吃鍋，笑談今年發生的趣事回憶，拉近彼此的距離，暖了身體也暖了心！

In Taiwan, hot pot has become the first choice for communal feasts in winter. Whether it is served in Chinese, Japanese or Western-style, hot pot warms you up when the weather turns chilly and serves as a reward for another year of hard work. Gathering around a warm hot pot with several friends while chatting about what has happened this year creates an intimate atmosphere that warms your body and heart.

罌粟牛尾麻辣鍋 順潤清甜｜Oxtail Spicy Hot Pot with Poppy Sauce: Sweet and Nourishing

說到圍爐，一次能吃到辣味和清湯兩種口味的麻辣火鍋是許多人的最愛，尤其是吃辣之後身子變得暖和，十分過癮舒暢。

When it comes to hot pot, there’s nothing better than being able to enjoy spicy and clear broth at the same time, especially when the spiciness warms up the whole body, inviting a comfortable and refreshing sensation.

主打特色麻辣火鍋的「食徒」，以大量辛香料與中藥材一起熬製的麻辣鍋，結合了花椒的麻、朝天椒的辣、辣椒的香，熬煮出令人難以抗拒的美味。

Loyal Chef (食徒) is known for its unique spicy hot pot which contains a large number of spices and Chinese herbs, along with the unique numbing flavor of Sichuan pepper, the spiciness of dried red chili pepper called Chao Tian Jiao (朝天椒) and the aroma of the chili that make the broth irresistibly delicious.

招牌的「罌粟牛尾麻辣鍋」與一般麻辣鍋大不同。先將牛大骨慢火熬煮超過24小時，再放入牛尾熬燉，讓牛尾的膠質盡釋湯中，牛尾的清甜中和麻辣的強烈感，湯頭層次感更加鮮明。因此，食徒標榜自家的麻辣湯不但可以喝，而且辣度越高越好喝。

The signature “Oxtail Spicy Hot Pot with Poppy Sauce” is very different from the other typical spicy hot pot dishes. First, simmer the beef bone broth over low heat for more than 24 hours, and then add the oxtail for further simmering until the gelatin of the oxtail completely dissolves in the soup. The sweetness of the oxtail balances out the intense spiciness and brings out a wonderful depth of flavor in the broth. Therefore, the spicy broth of Loyal Chef is not only drinkable but the spicier it is, the better it tastes.

各式風味鍋 分量豐富超值｜A Variety of Flavorful Hot Pot with Great Portion and Great Price

「打狗霸」憑藉著母集團海霸王的優勢，以平實的套餐價格，提供Prime牛肉、台灣沿海現流新鮮海產、自家生產的安心丸餃類等食材，套餐內甚至有野生黑鮪魚生魚片，就是要讓客人擁有物超所值的享受。

With Hai Pa Wang Group as its parent company, TAKAO 1972 (打狗霸) has the advantage of providing premium quality ingredients in its set meal at an affordable price, such as prime beef, fresh seafood directly delivered from the Taiwan coastal regions, healthy meatballs and dumplings made inhouse, and even wild bluefin tuna sashimi.

除了基本的日式和風鍋，打狗霸還提供四川麻辣鍋、石頭火鍋、壽喜鍋共4種湯頭供選擇，每季更會額外推出2種新口味的湯底，供喜歡嘗鮮的顧客選擇。此外，打狗霸也貼心地從食量區分套餐類型，想好好犒賞自己的話，可以點高單價的海陸鍋；想當一日大胃王，則可點吃到飽，多種湯頭口味、餐點型態，打狗霸一應俱全，可以滿足不同需求。

Apart from the basic Japanese seaweed soup base, TAKAO 1972 also offers Sichuan spicy soup base, stone hot pot and sukiyaki. Additionally, two new soup bases will be introduced every season to wow hot pot aficionados. Moreover, the set meals are thoughtfully categorized by food portions. Customers who want to reward themselves can order the premium Surf and Turf Hot Pot. Big eaters can go for All You Can Eat Hot Pot. The soup base and set meals of TAKAO 1972 are available in all varieties, satisfying different palates and needs.

名古屋紅味噌鍋 辣度任你選｜Nagoya Red Miso Hot Pot — As Spicy as You Want

赤味噌是日本名古屋的代表性名產，也衍生出多樣化的赤味噌料理，而當地最大的火鍋連鎖店「Akakara赤から鍋」，便將最道地、最正宗的赤味噌鍋帶進台灣。

Red miso is a specialty of Nagoya, Japan, and it gives rise to a variety of red miso dishes. Akakara, the largest hot pot chain restaurant in Nagoya, brings the most authentic red miso hot pot to Taiwan.

店內的祕傳赤紅湯頭火鍋，以日本直送的名古屋赤味噌與特選辣椒調製而成，提供零級到十級的辣度供客人選擇。

Akakara serves Akakara Nabe, a spicy hot pot that uses the secret blend of chili peppers and red miso from Nagoya. Customers can choose the spiciness of the hot pot from a scale of 0 to 10.

第一級辣度能淺嘗到辣椒香氣，適合不擅長吃辣的人，第三級辣度約莫與泡菜相同，適合可以接受微辣口味的顧客，第五級則等同麻辣鍋的小辣，多種辣度，讓顧客想吃多辣，就吃多辣。

For those who are not good with spicy food, Level 1 allows you to taste the aroma of the chili pepper. Level 3 is equivalent to the spiciness of kimchi and suitable for those who can accept mildly spicy flavors. Level 5 is equal to the average minimum spiciness level of a typical spicy hot pot. From there, the sky is the limit.

如果覺得十級辣度不夠看，不妨來份台灣店特別研發的「地獄鍋」，除了赤味噌外，還加入了較日式味噌甜的台灣味噌與魔鬼椒、辣椒等調味料，辣度更高，鹹度也較適中。身邊有愛吃辣的朋友嗎，不妨相約來這裡挑戰多種等級辣度，一起度過火辣辣的跨年夜！

If level 10 is still not spicy enough for you, you are recommended to try the “Hellish Spicy Hot Pot” exclusively offered by Akakara Taiwan stores. In addition to red miso, “Hellish Spicy Hot Pot” contains flavorings such as Taiwanese miso (which is sweeter than Japanese miso), devil pepper and chili, thereby making the whole hot pot spicier and moderately salty. Do you have friends fond of spicy food? Why not come here for a spice challenge and enjoy a hot and spicy New Year’s Eve together!

法式澄清高湯 愈煮愈有味｜Consommé: The Longer You Cook the Soup, the Better the Flavor

法式料理的「法式澄清湯Consommé」，須經過繁複的熬製與過濾步驟，讓湯頭呈現澄澈金黃的色澤，被認為是法式料理中最頂級的湯品。

Consommé is a classic French clarified stock that requires a complicated simmering and clarifying process until the broth is crystal clear and golden. It is considered the Rolls Royce of broths.

而「鐵支涮火鍋TIGI HOT POT」，精選老母雞、土雞三節翅、蒜苗、西洋芹、紅蘿蔔、新鮮百里香、月桂葉等材料，以慢火熬煮6小時而成法式澄清雞湯，過程中反覆撈除雜質，熬煮出的湯頭不僅清甜，加進火鍋食材烹煮後，食材鮮味釋放在湯裡，滋味更豐富。

TIGI HOT POT (鐵支涮火鍋) prepares the consommé by simmering old hen and native chicken wings with proportions of garlic sprouts, celery, carrots, thyme, bay leaves and more for six hours. Impurities on the surface of the stock are repeatedly removed during the process. The final broth is flavorful and becomes even tastier after absorbing the different flavors of fresh hot pot ingredients during the cooking process.

用餐時，工作人員會幫客人剝蝦殼、分切爆漿手工丸等，宛如朋友般的互動寒暄，貼心服務在寒冷的冬天更顯暖意。

During the meal, the staff will provide services such as removing the shells of the shrimps and splitting the handmade meatballs. Their friendly interaction and intimate service warm up even the chilliest winter day.

Translation by Joe Henley

This article is reproduced under the permission of TAIPEI. Original content can be found at the website of Taipei Travel Net (www.travel.taipei/en).