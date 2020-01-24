CNY celebrations | Colorful lanterns light up Lugang old town

CHANGHUA (The China Post/ANN) — Are you still planning your travels during the Chinese New Year? Lugang is one of the most charming old towns in Changhua County, central Taiwan.

The town is home to many historical sites and ancient temples such as Lugang Mazu Temple, Lukang Lungshan Temple and Wenchang Shrine and Martial Temple.

There is, therefore, little wonder that Lugang always attracts thousands of visitors to pray during the Chinese New Year.

In addition to the historical sites, the Guihua Lane Artists Village, located across the Lugang Culture Center, has recently become one of the top destinations in the area. Since Jan. 16, the lanterns hanging above tourists lighten up the night, drawing visitors to take photos.

The artists’ village used to be a dormitory for Japanese officers when Taiwan was under Japanese rule (1895-1946).

After the renovation, the art village started a program of artist-in-residence in 2010 and set up some craft workshops to pass on the traditional crafts in Lugang.

桂花巷藝術村更多資訊｜Guihua Lane Artists Village

地點：彰化縣鹿港鎮桂花巷｜505, Changhua County, Lukang Township, Gongyuan 1st Road

藝術村開放時間：09:30–17:00 | Art Village opening time：9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

鹿港光影饗宴：18:00-22:00 | lighting decorations：6 p.m.-10 p.m.

票價：免費｜Free admission