CNY Travel | Taste indigenous cuisine in Pingtung Shenshan settlement

PINGTUNG (Xin Media) — The Shenshan settlement, an area traditionally occupied by the Rukai tribe, is located in Wutai Township, Pingtung County, next to the Shenshan waterfall.

In recent years, the tribal cuisine culture has been actively promoted so that visitors and tourists could obtain the full experience by participating in the making of the food. Moreover, visitors can also enjoy arts and crafts with the tribe or visit the Shenshan tribes with a tour guide.

Prior to arriving at the home of the tribe, visitors will pass by the Tanikawa Bridge, the only bridge outside the Wutai Township. There are two observatories that allow visitors to enjoy the beauty of the surrounding from different angles.

Once a forbidden place, the Shenshan Waterfall is a place all visitors must visit. In 2019, after the reopening of the trail, this has become a mysterious mountain-forest many tourists hear about.

The Shenshan Waterfall is divided into three or four floors with respect to the terrain. When visitors approach the area, one can feel the sprinkles of water and the sound effects of nature.

In addition to natural beauty, the Shenshan tribe established the first “tribal cooking school” in Taiwan, which aims to combine the experience of both collecting and cooking the ingredients.

Under the guidance of the tribe’s “mother,” visitors can enter the field to harvest to further learn about different ingredients, as well as learning how to cook the unique and original dishes.

Furthermore, the Shenshan settlement has also established experience of “DIY coffee.”

This was first introduced when the Japanese colonized the Wutai area, however, it was gradually abandoned due to the departure of the Japanese. Recently, the local residents have begun replanting coffee and promoting the experience of frying coffee, which has become one of the experiences visitors can enjoy.

When visitors visit the Shenshan tribe, one can also participate in the DIY experience of glass beaded bracelets and charms.

Under the guidance of the Shenshan tribe princess, Zhao Yanfen, she highlights the meanings behind pearls: the warrior’s pearl, the pearl of love and the pearl of honor, each represented on the glass beads respectively.

Finally, the actual participation in the making of the beads begins and this remains to be one of the most precious souvenirs to take away.

