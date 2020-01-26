Wet weather forecast for today

TAIPEI (CNA) — The weather in Taiwan continued to be warm Saturday, with the highs during the day to hit 25-28 degrees Celsius, but it will turn wet and cooler in the coming days, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) forecast.

Due to the approach of a frontal system, sporadic rain fell in northern Taiwan, mostly in Keelung and other northern coastal areas, early Saturday, the bureau said.

Starting at midnight when the frontal system arrives, there will be intermittent rainfall around the island, and daytime highs Sunday will drop to 21-22 degrees, the weather bureau forecast.

Temperatures will also be driven down on Sunday and Monday because of a strong cold air mass from the mainland, it predicted.