Doughty, Okoro lead No. 16 Auburn past Iowa State 80-76

Isaac Okoro scored 19 points, Samir Doughty had 18 and No. 16 Auburn held off Iowa State 80-76 in the opening game of the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday.

Okoro had 10 straight points to help the Tigers (17-2) take a 76-62 lead with under six minutes to play. The Cyclones (9-10) responded with 10 points in a row.

Okoro, a true freshman, hit two foul shots with nine seconds left to seal it.

Rasir Bolton led the Cyclones with 23 points and Tyrese Haliburton, the team’s leading scorer going into the game, added 12.

Auburn made nine 3-pointers in the first half, with Danjel Purifoy hitting shortly before the buzzer, in taking a 42-31 lead. The Tigers finished 10 of 28 from behind the arc.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State: The Cyclones led the Big 12 in field goal percentage entering the day but were held to 36% from the field and only made 7 of 27 from beyond the arc.

Auburn: This was the Tigers’ first win in the Big 12/SEC Challenge since a victory over TCU two years ago.

UP NEXT

Iowa State: Host No. 1 Baylor Wednesday.

Auburn: Travels to Ole Miss Tuesday.