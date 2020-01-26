Bey scores 16, No. 23 Colorado beats Washington 76-62

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Tyler Bey returned to the lineup and scored 16 points, McKinley Wright IV had 15 and No. 23 Colorado beat Washington 76-62 Saturday night, snapping a five-game losing streak to the Huskies.

Lucas Siewert added 12 points for Colorado (16-4, 5-2 Pac-12), which has won nine of its last 11 games. Bey missed Thursday night’s win over Washington State with a hand injury suffered in practice earlier in the week.

Freshman Isaiah Stewart had 23 points and four blocks, including two on Bey on consecutive possessions, for the Huskies.

Nahziah Carter and RaeQuan Battle each scored 12 points for Washington (12-9, 2-6), which lost its third straight, its longest skid of the season. The Huskies lost their previous two games by a combined four points.

Colorado outshot the Huskies from the floor 45.3% to 41.8% and won the rebounding battle 40-31. Washington was whistled for three technical fouls that resulted in five made free throws for the Buffaloes.

Trailing by 18 at the half, the Huskies put together a 9-2 run, on 3-pointers by Carter, Jamal Bey and Hamier Wright, and closed within 64-53 with 10:33 remaining. A layup by Stewart with 6:36 left cut Washington’s deficit to 10 points.

Colorado didn’t let Washington get any closer. And, with the Huskies’ using a pressing defense in an effort to force turnovers, McKinley Wright found a wide open Tyler Bey under the basket for a dunk with 2:35 left that gave Colorado a 14-point lead, the final margin.

Colorado closed out the last 1:52 of the first half on a 7-0 run, capped by Dallas Walton’s short jumper in the lane for a 51-33 lead. Carter’s 3-pointer with 3:43 remaining in the first half was Washington’s final basket in the period.

Washington: Washington fell behind badly in the first half, when Colorado made all seven of its 3-pointers, and could not sustain a comeback bid in the second half.

Colorado: The Buffaloes frustrated the Huskies with a tight zone defense in the first half, when they built an 18-point lead. They shot just well enough to close the door in the second half.

Washington: Hosts Arizona on Thursday night.

Colorado: At UCLA on Thursday night.

