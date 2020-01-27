CNY Travel | Enjoy world-class design during Taipei-Hualien travel

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The first direct bus service between Greater Taipei and Hualien kicked off on Jan. 6, to coincide with the opening of the newly upgraded Suhua Highway that reduces travel time by nearly one hour.

“TPE-HUN Shuttle Bus：Hui-yu,” a collaboration of the Ministry of Transportation and Communications and the Ministry of Economic Affairs, has already been nicknamed the most beautiful bus service in Taiwan because of its sleek design.

Three intercity bus companies will operate the service under a single brand, “Hui-yu,” which means “migration” in English. The shuttle bus service offers two routes: “Nangang-Hualien” and “Banqiao-Hualien,” with extra services provided on weekends.

Travel between the two destinations usually takes 3.5 hours and costs between NT$320 and NT$352 (around US$10.5).

Design highlights include eight pebbles — symbolizing Hualien’s tourist attractions — and a Seven Star Lake — representing the eight tunnels along the newly improved Suhua Highway.

Also, the shades of Taiwan’s mountains (green) and sea (blue) in Hualien are blended into the brand’s logo and exterior design.

In addition to the exterior, the interior space, which is mostly white, including the ceiling and PU material for the seats, showcases the simple beauty of Taiwan.

Meanwhile, the TV, speakers and A/C vents are covered with light-colored leather while the window drapes are used to avoid complicated patterns and improve the cleanliness of the interior.

On top of that, the designers used spacious seats and blue pebble-shaped adjustable headrests to increase the passengers’ comforts over the long journey.

Last but not least, the design team used subtraction design to integrate the signage system and adopted a color scheme denoting the level of urgency and importance. Furthermore, all signs are bilingual and include icons, creating a friendly experience for foreign passengers.