CNY Travel | Plum blossoms in full bloom in Chiayi Alishan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Are you still thinking about where to go this weekend? Well, it’s the best time to go where flowers blossom! If you live in southern Taiwan, for instance, the plum flowers are blooming in Chiayi County Jiaoliping and Kezilin, near the Alishan National Scenic Area, creating a romantic snow-like scene.

The best place to enjoy the blooming flowers is also next to a barbecue stand alongside the 166 County Road at 70k. According to the owner of the plum tree farm, the entire blooming period can last from seven to ten days and it’s the best time to enjoy the flower blossom.

Don’t wait any longer! The entrance to the plum farm is free of charge. Still, the owner urges visitors not to tug the flowers and sticks.

Location：603, Chiayi County, Meishan Township, No.14

Ticket: Free admission