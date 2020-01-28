CNY Travel | Nest-like artwork lights up Sun Moon Lake

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Located in Yuchi Township, Nantou County, Sun Moon Lake is a National Scenic Area but also home to the Tao tribe.

In addition to well-known tourist sites, such as Xiangshan Visitor Center, Shuishe Pier, Wenwu Temple, and the Ita Thao tribe, there is a new art installation at the Ita Thao Pier — the “Nesting Plan — Grey-cheeked Fulvetta.”

The installation, created by local artist Feng Cheng-tsung of the Thao tribe, is situated at the Ita Thao Pier, right in front of the Ita Thao Visitor Center.

The exhibit, which provides visitors a nest-like place to rest, runs until November 2020. With the scenic lake and blue sky as background, tourists can easily capture some Instagrammable pictures.

Inspired by the Grey-cheeked fulvetta, a sacred bird species of Thao, the design of the artwork modeled itself on the birds’ nest-building process.

The work was mainly made of local natural materials, including Taiwania, cotton ropes and white azalea tree, offering those who get off the ship a nest to rest.

Asked the reasons why Feng modeled on the sacred birds, the artist said that the endemic species of Taiwan is also a religious symbol of Tao people.

Grey-cheeked fulvettas named from its grey head with a white eye ring, used to serve as an indication of good fortunes in the Thao tribes. In the past, the Thao people would listen to the birds chirping to decide whether to conduct their rituals.

In the evening, the artwork is light up like a lighthouse, creating a romantic atmosphere. It is recommended to stop by the Ita Thao Pier and visit the one-of-a-kind artwork.