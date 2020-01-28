Tensions as Paris police face off against firefighters

Scuffles broke out Tuesday between French police and angry firefighters demonstrating in Paris for better working conditions.

Unions organised the Paris protest for fire service workers all over the country. They set off noisy firecrackers in the capital’s Place de la Republique to bring attention to their cause.

Participants want a raise in risk pay from 19% to 25% to fulfil their missions — which they say reductions in personnel have made increasingly difficult. They say attacks against them are also on the rise.

Firefighters previously demonstrated in October — marked by clashes with the police. One protester in the southern city of Dijon was seriously hit in the eye and has still not recovered his vision.