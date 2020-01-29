CNY Travel | Tainan Yuejin Lantern Festival to light up historical site

By Shelly Yang, The China Post |
Japanese artist Yasuhiro Chida’s artwork, named “Brocken.”（Courtesy of Facebook/Yuejin Lantern Festival)
Japanese artist Yasuhiro Chida’s artwork, named “Brocken.”（Courtesy of Facebook/Yuejin Lantern Festival)

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Yuejin Lantern Festival kicked off on Jan. 18 in Yanshui District, Tainan. The traditional celebration features more than 20 artists from both Taiwan and abroad who created art installations on the theme: “Mirage.”

The Yuejin Lantern Festival won the Communication Design Award of the Red Dot Design Award in 2018. This year, the festival has incorporated augmented reality to filter through the art installations, inviting visitors to experience a new perspective in art.

This year, the festival incorporated augmented reality filters into the art installations, inviting visitors to see various perspectives in art.(Courtesy of Facebook/The Yuejin Lantern Festival)
This year, the festival incorporated augmented reality filters into the art installations, inviting visitors to see various perspectives in art.(Courtesy of Facebook/The Yuejin Lantern Festival)

Among other highlights, works by Yuyu art studio feature some light decorations above the river. It is one of the must-see works during the lantern festival.

The local artist’s work by Yuyu art studio (Courtesy of Facebook/The Yuejin Lantern Festival)
The local artist’s work by Yuyu art studio (Courtesy of Facebook/The Yuejin Lantern Festival)

In addition to local artists, a Dutch artist, Ralf Westerhof, created a light installation, titled “Drawn in Light,” that highlights the history of the Yuejin port.

The light art titled “Drawn in Light was created by Dutch artist, Ralf Westerhof. (Courtesy of Facebook/Yuejin Lantern Festival)
The light art titled “Drawn in Light was created by Dutch artist, Ralf Westerhof. (Courtesy of Facebook/Yuejin Lantern Festival)

Another highlight is Japanese artist Yasuhiro Chida’s artwork, named “Brocken.” When you stand in front of the work, your reflection is projected on the screen with magical lighting, making you feel immersed in the Yanshui Beehive Fireworks Festival.

Japanese artist Yasuhiro Chida’s artwork, named “Brocken.”（Courtesy of Facebook/Yuejin Lantern Festival)
Japanese artist Yasuhiro Chida’s artwork, named “Brocken.”（Courtesy of Facebook/Yuejin Lantern Festival)

In addition to the Yuejin Lantern Festival, The YueJin Art Museum has organized workshops and art installations along the streets in Yanshui District in hopes of bringing local communities together. There are six themed routes within the district boasting various types of decorations, including rabbits on the Liancheng Lane and mural paintings.

The rabbits installations on the Liancheng Lane (Courtesy of Facebook/YueJin Art Museum)
The rabbits installations on the Liancheng Lane (Courtesy of Facebook/YueJin Art Museum)
Visitors can find the mural paintings on the walls. （Courtesy of Facebook/YueJin Art Museum)
Visitors can find the mural paintings on the walls. （Courtesy of Facebook/YueJin Art Museum)

2020 Tainan Yuejin Lantern Festival 

Location: Yuejin port, Yanshui District in Tainan City

Date: Jan. 18 – Feb. 16

Opening: Jan. 18 at 7 p.m.

YueJin Art Museum

Location: Jhong Jheng Rd., yuejin_history house, Yi Yin Lane, Lian Cheng, Wang Yeh Siang and Yu Lin Lane

Date: The event will run until Feb. 16, 2020

Lighting Time: 6-10 p.m. every day

For more information, visit YueJin Art Museum

Read More from The China Post