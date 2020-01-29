CNY Travel | Tainan Yuejin Lantern Festival to light up historical site

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Yuejin Lantern Festival kicked off on Jan. 18 in Yanshui District, Tainan. The traditional celebration features more than 20 artists from both Taiwan and abroad who created art installations on the theme: “Mirage.”

The Yuejin Lantern Festival won the Communication Design Award of the Red Dot Design Award in 2018. This year, the festival has incorporated augmented reality to filter through the art installations, inviting visitors to experience a new perspective in art.

Among other highlights, works by Yuyu art studio feature some light decorations above the river. It is one of the must-see works during the lantern festival.

In addition to local artists, a Dutch artist, Ralf Westerhof, created a light installation, titled “Drawn in Light,” that highlights the history of the Yuejin port.

Another highlight is Japanese artist Yasuhiro Chida’s artwork, named “Brocken.” When you stand in front of the work, your reflection is projected on the screen with magical lighting, making you feel immersed in the Yanshui Beehive Fireworks Festival.

In addition to the Yuejin Lantern Festival, The YueJin Art Museum has organized workshops and art installations along the streets in Yanshui District in hopes of bringing local communities together. There are six themed routes within the district boasting various types of decorations, including rabbits on the Liancheng Lane and mural paintings.

2020 Tainan Yuejin Lantern Festival

Location: Yuejin port, Yanshui District in Tainan City

Date: Jan. 18 – Feb. 16

Opening: Jan. 18 at 7 p.m.

YueJin Art Museum

Location: Jhong Jheng Rd., yuejin_history house, Yi Yin Lane, Lian Cheng, Wang Yeh Siang and Yu Lin Lane

Date: The event will run until Feb. 16, 2020

Lighting Time: 6-10 p.m. every day

For more information, visit YueJin Art Museum