CNY Travel | Starbucks Heping becomes Instagram sensation

By Shelly Yang, The China Post |
The exterior design features the cement grey and high roof ridges, blending well with the colors of the “DAKA" (Courtesy of Taiwan Starbucks)

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Following the opening of the first Starbucks container store in 2018, a newly designed Starbucks store opened earlier this year in a tourist spot in Heping, Xiulin Township, Hualien County.

Located at the boundary between Hualien and Yilan, the Starbucks Heping store sits on one of the resting areas of the newly ungraded Suhua Highway which was opened to the public on Jan. 6.

There is, therefore, little wonder that the new store has already become an Instagram sensation in Eastern Taiwan.

The exterior design features grey cement and high roof ridges, blending well with the colors of the “DAKA,” the newly-opened Taiwan Cement Factory Tourism Destination.

With the mountains in the background, the Heping store boasts large french windows that bring natural sunlight into the store.

The interior design makes the visitors feel at home, especially the “indoor rooftop.” (Courtesy of Taiwan Starbucks)

The interior design makes you feel at home too thanks to its “indoor rooftop.” The aforesaid rooftop stands above the coffee barista table at the center of the store, not only reflecting the images of nature in Hualien but also creating a homelike atmosphere.

The paintings hung on the wall (Courtesy of Taiwan Starbucks)

In addition, the interior design features a glass roof so that you can enjoy coffee and bath in the sunlight. It’s worth noticing that the painting hung on the wall displays the unique location of the Heping store, which facing the sea with the landscape of mountains.

The drone shot of Taiwan Cement DAKA. (Courtesy of Taiwan Cement)

