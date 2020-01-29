TV anchor's meeting with Kobe Bryant sent #GirlDads trending

NEW YORK (AP) — Dads with daughters inspired by Kobe Bryant’s special bond with his 13-year-old Gianna took to social media to celebrate their own in words and photos using the hashtag #GirlDads.

The outpouring on Twitter and Instagram came in part after ESPN anchor Elle Duncan offered a tearful, personal remembrance of a chance meeting with Bryant two years ago while she was pregnant with a girl, and how proud he was of his daughters. Her story spread quickly this week in the aftermath of the helicopter crash that killed the basketball legend, his ball-playing teen and seven others in Calabasas, California.

“When I reflect on this tragedy, and that half an hour I spent with Kobe Bryant two years ago, I suppose that the only small source of comfort for me is knowing that he died doing what he loved the most,” Duncan said on air. “Being a dad. Being a girl dad.”

Her retelling Monday was watched by millions by Wednesday, when the hashtags #GirlDads and #GirlDad trended on Twitter. Bryant had three daughters at the time of their backstage, hallway chat in New York. He and his wife, Vanessa, had a fourth daughter last year.

After Duncan’s story spread quickly, dads, daughters and girl moms celebrating their guys offered up their appreciation of their own, along with their love for Bryant as tributes to the sports great continued after Sunday’s crash. Alex Rodriguez, the father of two girls, was among the sports figures and other celebrities who posted: “I’m so proud and lucky to be a #GirlDad.”

Regular dads also joined in, including Ken Heidelberg, 25, a shift supervisor for a Dallas security company.

“How much I love you, words or action will never be enough,” he tweeted along with a video of his 1-year-old soon after she was born. “I look at you and see perfection through my lens!”

In a telephone interview, Heidelberg told The Associated Press his desire for a boy melted away the moment he and his wife hosted a gender reveal gathering on the campus of their alma mater, the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg. She popped a balloon and the color pink erupted, to the joy of the couple and some of their invited sorority and fraternity sisters. Daughter August was born Nov. 15, 2018.

“I cried,” he said. “Now that I have a daughter, I wouldn’t know what to do with a boy. I want all girls. Knowing that Kobe died with his daughter, I can’t imagine the pain as a parent.”

Bryant was a doting dad with his wife, Vanessa. Bryant was fond of talking about his girls and being a girl dad. They were on their way to one of Gianna’s basketball games at the time of the crash. Duncan recalled asking Bryant two years ago if he wanted more children.

“He said that his wife, Vanessa, really wanted to try again for a boy, but was sort of jokingly concerned that it would be another girl,” she said. “I was like, ‘Four girls, are you joking? What would you think? How would you feel?’”

Bryant responded that all girls was just fine with him.

Duncan’s ESPN clip has been viewed on Twitter more than 33 million times.

Minnesota Viking Kyle Rudolph was also among the posters to share. He put out a photo of his two young girls, writing that he’s “raising 2 #Mambacita’s #GirlDad,” referring to the trademark Bryant filed for Gianna as a play on his own nickname, “The Black Mamba.”

On “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in 2018, Bryant said Gianna bristled when she heard fans tell him he needed to have a boy to carry on his legacy.

“She’s like, I’m going to compete at a much, much higher level. Because I can. Because I will.’”