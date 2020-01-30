屏東隱藏版絕美教堂 排灣族七彩琉璃珠掛滿天 | Pingtung Catholic church becomes top travel destination

【看英文中國郵報學英文】台灣原鄉部落隱藏著許多原住民特色教堂，其中，位於屏東縣泰武鄉的泰武佳平法蒂瑪聖母堂不僅是全台最老原住民教堂，經歷四年整修於2018年重新開放後，成為台灣絕無僅有的特色教堂之一。

Taiwan’s indigenous people usually have unique churches that double as community centers for tribe members. Sitting in Pingtung County, southern Taiwan, Our Lady of Fatima Parish Church — the oldest indigenous Catholic church — has become a top destination since it reopened to the public in 2018 after a four-year renovation.

來到聖母堂門口，聖堂前方矗立著兩尊人像柱，這兩尊是佳平社最具代表的精神象徵，右側為金果祿頭目家屋祖靈柱，左側則是金果祿頭目四面祖靈柱，然而這兩尊都是複製品，原物已列為國寶。隨後，踏上石階往大門走，手工打造耶穌雕像銅門映入眼簾，令人肅然起敬。

The two giant statues in the shapes of human figures sitting at the front gate are the spiritual symbols of Jiaping village, a Paiwan tribe, one of the major indigenous tribes in Taiwan. Both pillars belong to the tribal chief Zingrur and are listed as national treasures. However, the set in front of the church is a reproduction. The bronze gate with the carvings of Jesus is another highlight of the church.

法蒂瑪聖母堂內部華麗壯觀，除了繽紛的馬賽克花窗、精緻花朵玻璃吊燈外，還有一排排原木雕刻原住民傳統特色的座位。抬頭一看，天花板吊著八盞主燈，搭配排灣族與魯凱族特有的七彩琉璃珠垂墜而下，格外夢幻。有著歐式風格的聖母堂結合原住民傳統藝術，只有在屏東才看得見。

When it comes to interior design, Our Lady of Fatima Parish Church features stained glass windows, flower-shaped ceiling light and rows of carved wood seats. Paiwan glass beads, one of the essential cultural characteristics of the Paiwan tribe hanging from the ceiling besides the eight main lights create a dreamy atmosphere. The European style church, which incorporates elements of indigenous aesthetics, can only be found in Pingtung.

泰武佳平法蒂瑪聖母堂是55歲杜勇雄神父設計的第12間教堂。杜神父是魯凱族部落成員之一，且杜神父1984年設計的霧台鄉耶穌聖心堂就名列「世界百大特殊教堂」。

It is the 12th church in Pingtung designed by Pastor Dominic Tu (杜勇雄), 55, a member of the indigenous Rukai tribe. The Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in the county’s Wutai Township, designed by Tu in 1984, is listed among the top 100 of the world’s churches of special interest.

地址：921屏東縣泰武鄉佳平巷1號 | Address: No. 1, Jiaping Ln., Taiwu Township, Pingtung County 921, Taiwan