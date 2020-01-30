Germany’s 16 states: Brandenburg

The state of Brandenburg extends around the German capital. The verdant region surrounding Berlin boasts one UNESCO World Heritage site after another — from the parks and palaces of the Prussian kings in Potsdam, to modern Bauhaus architecture in Bernau, and Grumsin Beech Forest in the Schorfheide-Chorin Biosphere Reserve.

Potsdam, state capital

With the famous palace of Sanssouci, the Dutch Quarter and the Babelsberg film studios, Potsdam has plenty of sights to see. How much of Potsdam can you see in a single day? Check-in host Lukas Stege tried to find out.

Slowing down in the Spreewald

The Spreewald lies south of Berlin. The woodland region is crisscrossed by thousands of small canals, which are great for boating. Nicole Frölich, who hosts our TV travel show Check-in , finds out that there are also lots of other ways to relax in the picturesque villages.

ADGB Trade Union School in Bernau

This testimony to modernity shows how the Bauhaus — the legendary art school for design and architecture — brought its vision of modern building from the metropolis to the countryside in Brandenburg. The trade union school in Bernau near Berlin, designed by the second Bauhaus director Hannes Meyer, has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2017.

Pleasure boat marina in Wittenberge

Brandenburg is not all forests and greenspace. With many lakes and rivers, it’s a great destination for those who love being on the water. The Nedwighafen pier in Wittenberge is an ideal starting point for a pleasure boat tour on the Elbe river.

A highlight in a 360-degree video

The New Palace in Potsdam, built by Frederick the Great to accommodate his guests, is much less well-known than his summer palace, Sanssouci — but just as well worth a visit.

Use the mouse on your computer or your finger on your smartphone to choose what you want to see. Click on the video and drag the image sections wherever you want. If you have VR glasses, you can watch the video in virtual reality.

