App warns air travelers of coronavirus infections

TravelSky, the China’s official and largest flight information service provider, is now alerting users of its Umetrip app when they have been traveling with someone who has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

When a new infection case is confirmed among recent air passengers, TravelSky will send notifications automatically to other passengers who were on the same flight.

Umetrip has over 80 million users and tracks over 700,000 flights globally. The new notifications are meant to inform travelers who may have been in contact with people infected with coronavirus.

TravelSky’s clients include airlines, airports, air travel suppliers, travel agencies, individual and corporate travel consumers and cargo services.