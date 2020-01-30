Gov’t vows to ensure universal access to face masks in Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — Taiwan authorities will buy four million face masks from local manufacturers every day to ensure that the general public has access to protective gear amid the novel pneumonia outbreak, the epidemic response command center announced on Thursday.

The command center will appropriate the masks to the general public and medical institutions for professional use starting tomorrow, Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said on Thursday.

Local residents can buy face masks at convenience stores, local pharmacies and medical supply stores but each customer will only be allowed one to three masks per purchase, Chen added.

The restriction came after reports that people were experiencing trouble buying masks despite Prime Minister Su Tseng-chang’s (蘇貞昌) repeated reassurance that there are sufficient masks in Taiwan for everyone.

The policy is set to remain in place until Feb. 15, according to Chen.

Price No Higher than NT$8

Addressing concerns that ill-hearted businesses will jack up prices amid the face masks scarce, Wang Mei-hua (王美花), vice minister of the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA, 經濟部) said that the government has set a fixed price for face masks at NT$8 per piece (US$0.26).

“The price could go lower,” she said at Thursday’s press conference, once the ministry has the chance to sit down with manufacturers and retailers to discuss a reasonable price.

The epidemic command center advised the public to call 1950 if they see any irregularities in masks’ price.

Masks Not Always Necessary: CDC

Thursday marks the first day of work after the Chinese New Year holiday and the tenth day since Taiwan reported its first confirmed case of the coronavirus, while approximately 80 percent of the commuters on the subways and buses in Taipei are seen wearing masks, officials at the CDC and President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) at the address to the nation have remained unmasked.

Chen downplayed the necessity of face masks at Thursday’s press conference, saying that only those with respiratory symptoms, chronicle diseases, visiting the hospital, or cramped in spaces with bad air circulation, need to wear masks.

This coincides with the World Health Organization’s (WHO, 世界衛生組織) guidelines issued on Jan. 29, which advised that masks are not required for individuals without respiratory symptoms as “no evidence is available on its usefulness to protect non-sick persons.”

However, it added that “if masks are used, best practices should be followed on how to wear, remove, and dispose of them and on hand hygiene action after removal.”