Taiwan confirms 9th coronavirus case, second domestic transmission

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — Taiwan reported its ninth confirmed case of novel pneumonia, its Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced on Thursday.

The patient is married to a Taiwanese businessman who had worked in Wuhan.

The husband reported to local health authorities after showing flu-like symptoms, however, he was later discharged without being tested for the coronavirus, Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said on Thursday.

“At the time the CDC was not aware of any asymptomatic cases,” Chen said, explaining why the husband was not tested for the 2019-nCoV. He has since been tested yet the result is pending.

The ninth patient is under quarantine and in stable condition, Chen said.

Of the 486 people that came in close contact with the eight previously identified coronavirus patients, 29 have shown symptoms and reported to authorities, of which 17 tested negative to the virus. Twelve patients are still waiting for their test results.

First Domestic Transmission Reported

Taiwan reported its first locally-infected coronavirus patient on Wednesday, marking the eighth confirmed case of novel pneumonia nationwide.

The patient, male, aged in the 50s, is a family member of Taiwan’s fifth confirmed case, a middle-aged female who worked in Wuhan and returned to Taiwan for the Chinese New Year.

In China, the official number of confirmed cases has soared pass 7,700 on Thursday morning, of which 170 people have died.

Outside the epicenter, countries across the globe have reported cases of contagion, including Cambodia, Sri Lanka, Germany, Thailand, Hong Kong, Macau, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Nepal, the U.S., Canada, France, and Australia.

Hotlines: 1922 or 0800-001-922

CDC Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) reminded people showing preliminary symptoms, including having a fever and coughing to report to health authorities at the airports and ports upon landing.

Should any symptoms appear within 14 days of arrival, call 1922 or 0800-001-922 and go to the doctors according to instructions.

For more information on the epidemic and the situation in Taiwan, the CDC’s Line account (ID: @taiwancdc) provides instant updates on the number of confirmed cases and instructions on how to protect oneself from being infected by the virus. The account was set up in 2017 in joint efforts with HTC.