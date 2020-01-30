海洋元素陶瓷做成台灣最美門牌 就在這個小島 | Matsu Dongyin unveils new, creative door plates

【看英文中國郵報學英文】2019年底馬祖最北島嶼東引鄉門牌全面換新，以馬祖海色為底，偏灰的藍綠色調，點綴上馬祖珍稀植物，調配出屬於馬祖的質感門牌—東引藍綠。

Matsu Islands, an archipelago of 36 islands and islets in the East China Sea officially named Lienchiang County (連江縣), is the smallest, yet most creative administrative region in Taiwan. Dongyin Township, its northernmost island, recently kickstarted an art project that features newly designed door plates boasting the unique “Dongyin” color.

為了改善當地環境，生活環境美感，「北緯26°島嶼顏色」計畫正式啟動，試圖「色彩」將美學導入社區環境營造，進而促進觀光。

The community project, nicknamed “Searching for the color of Matsu — North Latitude 26,” aims to increase the community’s aesthetics and boost tourism with the use of local features.

圖亞圖創意工作室根據《北緯26度島嶼顏色》研究出馬祖海色，其色彩顯現除了受海水礦物質含量影響外，海水溫度、深度等等都有所影響。

Among other highlights, Toraton Creative Studio Co. has tried to determine the exact color of the sea surrounding Dongyin whose unique hue is determined by the particles present in the water, the local temperature and sea depth.

此外，東引島附近海色較其他馬祖島嶼海色深，可能是因為東引花崗岩麥飯石成份較高，多為礫石灘，較少風化黃土溶於海色。

Accordingly, the color of the sea surrounding Dongyin is darker than around other Matsu islands because of the large amounts of granite. Gravel beaches, for instance, are widespread in the area giving its unique color to water.

另一大亮點是門牌周遭的小綠葉 – 凹葉柃木。創作團隊認為聚落中的主角是建築，而門牌則為配角，希望能透過小巧思設計讓人們偶然瞥見門牌時能發覺驚喜。

Another highlight of the door plates is the green leaves — “Shore Eurya,” an endemic species in Matzu. According to Toraton Creative Studio, the door plates complement the local architecture with the goal of surprising visitors.

至於門牌的材質則是由陶瓷代替金屬，以拼接方式製成門牌，除了成本考量外，馬祖海風強、早晚溫差大也是原因之一。

The door plates are made of four separate plates of ceramics in consideration of the cost and weather conditions in Matsu, especially strong winds and drastic changes in temperature.