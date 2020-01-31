老屋　榻榻米　黑膠唱片　全台最復古的誠品書店就在這裡 | Eslite opens retro pop-up store in southern Taiwan

【看英文中國郵報學英文】農曆春節假期剛結束，若想趁著這週末來趟旅行，不妨前往雲林斗六的誠品書店「雲夢製造所」來趟文青輕旅行。即日起至2月9日，讀者可以在有著80年歷史的日治警眷宿舍榻榻米上一邊看書、一邊聽黑膠音樂，感受復古氛圍。

As the Chinese New Year holiday is coming to an end, many people still want to travel one last time over the weekend. A pop-up bookstore in Douliu, Yulin, opened by the Eslite Bookstore, might be the right destination for you. Booklovers can read books and listen to some vinyl records on the Tatami in an 80-year-old police dorm built during the Japanese rule era until Feb. 9.

繼2018年為期一個月的快閃書店，今年誠品書店再次快閃開設「雲夢製造所」，並於2月1日、2日連續兩天舉辦黑膠音樂分享活動，播放黑膠經典，像是鄧麗君、鳳飛飛、費玉清、張惠妹等歌手的經典曲目。

Following a previous installment in 2018, Eslite Bookstore launched the pop up again on Jan. 12. A highlight this year is two vinyl records events that will unfold on Feb.1-2, featuring mandarin songs of the 1970s’ and 80s’, including Asian cultural icon Teresa Teng, Fong Fei-fei, Fei Yu-ching and A-Mei.

除了充滿日式風格的設計，「雲夢製造所」擺放日本昭和時代及雲林相關主題書籍，還有介紹台灣小吃以及電影的書，例如《蚵仔煎的身世》、《毋甘願的電影史》。此外，讀者也可以坐在榻榻米上賞玩昭和時期懷舊選品：傳統遊戲「Yumu劍玉」、「SAKURA昭和復刻版蠟筆」。

In addition to the Japanese-style interior design, the pop-up store features cultural books related to the Japan Shōwa period (1926-1989) and Yunlin. What’s more? There are retro games available in the store such as the traditional game Yumu Kendama and vintage crayons.

誠品書店「雲夢製造所」資訊｜Eslite pop up bookstore information

日期：1/12(日)至2/9(日) | Date：Jan. 12 – Feb. 9

營業時間：週一至週日12:00-19:00 | Opening：12 p.m. – 7 p.m. from Monday to Sunday

地點：雲林斗六雲中街生活聚落 (雲林縣斗六市雲林路一段75巷7號) | Address：No. 7, Ln. 75, Sec. 1, Yunlin Rd., Douliu City, Yunlin County 640, Taiwan

▌黑膠點播站 | Vinyl records events

雲中黑膠俱樂部_70、80年代華語金曲 ｜ 70s, 80s Mandarin pop

日期：2020/2/1(六) | Date：Feb. 1, 2020

時間：14:30-16:00 | Time：2:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

參加方式：自由入場 | Tickets：Free admission

在雲中，時光倒轉！穿梭華語金曲半世紀 | Mandarin pop music over the last 50 years

日期：2020/2/2(日) | Date：Feb. 2, 2020

時間：14:30-16:00 | Time：2:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

參加方式：自由入場｜Tickets：Free admission